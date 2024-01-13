Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 144,823 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

CBOE stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.