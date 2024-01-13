Peoples Bank KS Acquires New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.