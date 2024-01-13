Bell Bank Has $365,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

View Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $211.49. 351,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.