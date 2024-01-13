Bell Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.46. The stock had a trading volume of 290,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.82 and a twelve month high of $262.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

