Bell Bank Buys 393 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NEE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,796,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

