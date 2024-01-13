Peoples Bank KS Invests $27,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,865,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,460. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

