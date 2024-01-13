Peoples Bank KS Purchases Shares of 1,000 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

