Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 5,100 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

