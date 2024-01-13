2,000 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.