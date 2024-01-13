Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 1,352 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

