Sandy Spring Bank Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $236.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.