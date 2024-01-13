First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 317,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,214,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.3 %

UNH opened at $521.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.04 and a 200 day moving average of $513.24. The firm has a market cap of $482.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

