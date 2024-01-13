Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,738,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 195,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

