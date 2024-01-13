Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $58,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $172,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $97,164,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $351.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.76. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.