VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,031,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,982 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $59,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.11 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

