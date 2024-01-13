Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 87.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

