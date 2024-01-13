Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 249.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,883,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,362,348. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

