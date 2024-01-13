iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.32 and a 12-month high of $306.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.29 and its 200 day moving average is $281.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

