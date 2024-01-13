Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Pool Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

