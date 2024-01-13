Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,074 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.55 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

