Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

FR stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

