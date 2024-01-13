Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.34 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

