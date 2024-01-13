AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $163.44 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

