Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,614 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in BOX were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

