iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

