Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

