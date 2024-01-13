Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $325.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.54 and a 52 week high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

