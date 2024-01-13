Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $106.82 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Splunk worth $106,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.65 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

