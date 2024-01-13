Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Baker Hughes worth $113,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 51.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,959,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after buying an additional 85,722 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 85.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 127.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 633,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

