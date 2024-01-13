The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Trade Desk worth $109,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trade Desk by 190.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,336,000 after buying an additional 834,324 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

