Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $108.39 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of PTC worth $108,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.