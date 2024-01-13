Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cintas worth $113,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

