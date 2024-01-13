Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,685 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Marriott International worth $126,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $228.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.