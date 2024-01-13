Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Aflac worth $122,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.