Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aptiv worth $124,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $80.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

