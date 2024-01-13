Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,589 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Corteva worth $139,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

