Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Target worth $136,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

