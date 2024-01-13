Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $166.14 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

