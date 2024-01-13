First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

GLW stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

