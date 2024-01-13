ING Groep NV Has $3.19 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

