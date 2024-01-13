First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,384 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.