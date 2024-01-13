Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $363.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $366.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.