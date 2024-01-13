Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FISV stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.