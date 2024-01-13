Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,822.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,767. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

