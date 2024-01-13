Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

WCN stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

