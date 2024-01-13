Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

