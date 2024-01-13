Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $433.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $434.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

