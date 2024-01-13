Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Excelerate Energy worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

