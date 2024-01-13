Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SiTime worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SiTime by 99.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $116.34 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.