BSW Wealth Partners Buys 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $355.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

